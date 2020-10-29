ONLINE: Working for All: Income

media release: Join us for the third installment of our Working for All Webinar series focused on economic stability for Dane County families. We will discuss our community’s current needs related to securing family-sustaining wages and stable housing – both critical pieces in moving individuals and families on pathways toward well-being – and highlight our HIRE Initiative. With racial disparities and additional challenges created by the pandemic, income needs are greater than ever before. We need your help to secure the economic future for so many in Dane County!

Featured Panelists:

Sabrina Madison, The Progress Center for Black Women and Chair of Income Community Solutions Team

Vanessa McDowell, YWCA Madison

Melissa Menning, The Road Home Dane County

Baltazar De Anda Santana, Latino Academy of Workforce Development

Moderated by Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County

Thank you to our generous sponsors!

Presenting Sponsor: UW Credit Union

Supporting Sponsors: Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Hooper Corporation

Community Sponsors: J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Madison Gas and Electric, TASC, Vogel Brothers Building Company