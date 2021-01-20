ONLINE: Working Towards a More Perfect Union

media release: On this historic Inauguration Day, the National Civic League and Well Being In the Nation (WIN) Network invite you to engage in a deep dialogue about how we might work toward a more perfect union, based on a foundation of truth and reconciliation about the relationship between racism and democracy. Dialogues will be facilitated by Estrus Tucker and Monte Roulier.

Agenda:

  • Welcome and reflection
  • Conversation on race and democracy
  • Conversation on rebuilding our civic commons

Politics & Activism
