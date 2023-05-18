Working with Textures & Overlays: Turn Ho-Hum into a Work of Art

media release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Don’t delete that digital image! Do you sometimes have a shot that you really like....a subject that is hard to capture....a place you may not get to again....but it’s not perfect? Turn that “almost” good shot into a work of art by utilizing textures and overlays.

Maybe it’s a bird in flight – the bird looks great, but the sky is blah. Use another sky image as an overlay, or add a texture – or both! Maybe it’s a nice flower shot – good color and composition, but it’s not quite tack sharp. Use textures to turn it into a fine art image! Of course, you can also add textures to your best images and make them spectacular!

Textures are everywhere – there are many free and for-purchase ones online. You can create your own textures within Photoshop or from photos of everyday objects. Working with layers and blending modes, there are many things you can do to create a beautiful work of art – I’ll show you how!

This presentation will be via Zoom only at 7pm CST. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

About Hazel Meredith

Hazel Meredith is an award-winning photographer and a sought-after teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She began teaching in 2007, and now does seminars at camera clubs and conferences across the U.S. – both in-person and virtual. She offers her own workshops and webinars, and has done webinars for several software companies.

She has written two eBooks, and released her first course, “Creating Your Own Textures”. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and post-processing, especially the use of textures and software to create unique images. She and her husband, Dave, produce the “Virtual Creative Photography Conference” twice a year to attendees around the world.

She is actively involved with the photographic community, and has held leadership roles and received honorary distinctions from several organizations.

For more information: MeredithImages.com