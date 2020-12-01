ONLINE: World AIDS Day Town Hall

press release: Vivent Health and the Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin announced today a partnership and virtual Town Hall to be held on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020. This event will bring together powerful voices to commemorate World AIDS Day, which is the first ever global health day that invites people to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The virtual Town Hall will include two distinct components: an inspiring conversation with local public health workers and faith-based leaders who will discuss health equity and ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the launch of a “The Late Night Musical” CD that features local Milwaukee gospel artists who will bring awareness to HIV/AIDS related stigma. As the Premier Sponsor of this event, Vivent Health will participate in the Town Hall to discuss its prevention and treatment efforts and will be available to take online HIV test orders.

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 8:00 P.M. CDT The event will be free to the public on Zoom.

Town Hall panelists will include Dr. David Glover, Broderick Pearson, Bishop Gregory Goner, Anthony McGahee, Bishop Prentise Vann and Ricardo Wynn, moderated by Dr. Kenny E. Yarbrough.

Featured gospel artists on the “The Late Night Musical” CD will include Joshua Jones, Minister Diante Harris, Jermaine Rideout, Phoenix Versistyle, K Powell & The Promise, Jeanette Mixon and more.