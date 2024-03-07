World Championship Cheese Contest Announcement

× Expand Kyle Wege

media release: Witness the world's premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition: the 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest! Hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, this event is open to the public from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6. Join us virtually on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on our website or our Facebook page for the live announcement of the 2024 World Champion Cheese!