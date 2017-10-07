World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend

press release:

**FREE**

The DC Diamonds will be hosting two events over the weekend of October 7-8.

On October 7, along with Waunakee Wildcats Youth Hockey and the Cap City Cougars, we will be hosting an event at The Ice Pond at Waunakee from 11:30am-1:30pm.

On October 8, along with Sun Prairie Youth Hockey and the Cap City Cougars, we will be hosting our second event at Sun Prairie Ice Arena from 1:30pm-3:15pm.

We are welcoming all levels of skating and hockey experience to come and join us. What you need to bring:

Your excitement to learn about girls hockey!

Any questions you have about area programs.

Come learn about:

Additional events being held around the Madison Area this weekend.

Youth Hockey opportunities at our associations for the 2017-18 season.

Signup not required but helpful to have numbers for snack and gear purposes