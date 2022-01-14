ONLINE: World House Film Festival

media release: For the 2022 King Holiday, the World House Project at the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law within Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will host a free, four-day virtual film festival/webinar from the evening of Jan. 14 through Jan. 17, 2022. This virtual event will feature over 30 documentaries, musical performances, interviews and panel discussions that speak to Dr. King's still unanswered question: Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?

The webinar will consist of daily Zoom meetings with the World House Project director Dr. Clayborne Carson who will speak with guests and webinar registrants on a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights movement to the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the African American freedom struggles.

The films and performances cover a variety of themes, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King's global visions. Find the schedule and program here.

The festival is produced in partnership with Bullfrog films, California Newsreel, the Camera as Witness Program (Stanford Arts), Clarity Films, the Kunhardt Film Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center, the Metta Center for Nonviolence, the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life at Stanford, the 43rd Annual OUSD MLK Oratorical Festival, and the USF Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice.