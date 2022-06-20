press release: Madison-area residents who came to the US as refugees will discuss their experiences at a World Refugee Day Panel on June 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM.

JSS of Madison and Open Doors for Refugees are sponsoring the event in observance of World Refugee Day on Monday June 20th.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to hear the stories of those who bravely fled violence and persecution, and found a new home and new hope right here in the Madison area. Learn about their challenges and achievements building new lives in the US, and the role of many community partners who work together to help our new neighbors succeed.

Join us at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St. at 5:30 PM for light refreshments and an opportunity to learn about our panelists’ home countries and cultures.

Panel discussion will be 6 – 7 pm.

JSS Madison and Open Door for Refugees work closely together to resettle people from around the world. Together we have helped over 320 people from Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Pakistan, Rwanda, Burundi, Central African Republic, and Somalia create new lives in the Madison area over the past 6 years.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

The UN believes that every person on this planet has a right to seek safety – whoever they are, wherever they come from and whenever they are forced to flee. Learn more at unhcr.org/en-us/world-refugee- day.html.

Learn more about our work at opendoorsforrefugees.org/ and jssmadison.org/services/ immigration/refugee/