press release: October 10, 2019, 5:30 pm- 8:30 pm, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Dr.

Cost: $40 for students, $70 for professionals. RSVP deadline is Sept. 27. info@combatblindness.org. 608-238-7777

World Sight Day is a global event to build awareness around global blindness and visual impairment, and to discuss the new and innovative ways we fight avoidable blindness in communities of deepest need. Combat Blindness International invites you to join them as they celebrate 35 years of service in alleviating avoidable blindness. Enjoy an evening of international entertainment, a silent auction, food from around the world and a panel discussion about CBI's impact over 35 years.