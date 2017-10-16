RSVP for World War 100: A Centennial Symposium

press release:

The Wisconsin World War I Centennial Commission, Wisconsin Veterans Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, War in Society and Culture Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation will host World War 100: A Centennial Symposium on October 27-28, 2017 in Madison.

Marking the centennial observance of World War I, this conference brings together national and international scholars to examine the Great War and its legacy. Guest Scholars include Sir Hew Strachen, John Cooper, David McDonald, Bruno Cabanes, Holly Case, Jennifer Keene, and Michael Neilberg.

Schedule

Friday, October 27, 2017

2:00-4:45 p.m. Tours of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum

5:00-6:00 p.m. Reception, Overture Center

6:00-6:10 p.m. Introductory Remarks

6:10-7:40 p.m. Roundtable on WWI with Sir Hew Strachan and Professors John Cooper and David McDonald

8:00-9:00 p.m. Premiere of “Dawn of the Red Arrow”

Saturday, October 28, 2017

6:45-7:25 a.m. Breakfast, Wisconsin Historical Society

7:25-6:30 p.m. Keynote Speakers featured throughout the day

9:40-12:10 p.m. Panel Sessions I-II, Pyle Center

Cultural Mobilization in the United States (Session I)

Gender (Session I)

Poland & WWI (Session I)

America Prepares (Session I)

The Great War at Home in Wisconsin – I (Session II)

War and Colonialism (Session II)

WWI Medical History (Session II)

World War I and the Environment Blockades, Food, Industrialization, Military Ecologies, and the Nature of Conflict (Session II)

12:20-1:40 p.m. Lunch & Keynote Speaker, Pyle Center

1:45-4:00 p.m. Panel Sessions III & IV, Pyle Center

The Great War at Home in Wisconsin – II (Session III)

“Enforcing Loyalty: World War I and Civil Liberties,” (Session III)

Conscription and Resistance (Session III)

Technology (Session III)

The Great War at Home in Wisconsin – III (Session IV)

Balkans/Ottoman Empire (Session IV)

Legacies (Session IV)

Germany (Session IV)

4:15-5:15 p.m. Reception, lobby & reading room, Wisconsin Historical Society

5:30-6:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker