World's Largest Brat Fest Online Auction

media release: The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison announced continued fundraiser efforts for local non-profits from August 10 through August 23 with an online auction. This first-ever event will offer a variety of items, with a total value of over $40,000 including signed guitars, private concerts with bands, Crystal Grand performance tickets, hot hub rentals, restaurant gift cards, kids’ parties, items for the home, car and a variety of entertainment options. There will be over 140 items and experiences to bid on and help support local non-profits. All details at www.bratfest.com. Register for the auction and view items here.

“We have been so impressed with how the community has come together to continue to support all of these local charities, even without a festival event on Memorial Day weekend,” said Tim Metcalfe, Brat Fest organizer. Metcalfe continued, “The $70,000 raised through Virtual Brat Fest was a great start, but there is more work to be done to help raise the funds for the 2021 Brat Fest Festival.”

Jeff Schroeter, marketing director and Brat Fest coordinator said, “We just wrapped up a month-long fundraiser for the Brat Fest Charities at Metcalfe’s and Brat Fest masks are still available for $4.95/each at both stores. Please check www.bratfest.com for details about the online auction. We also want to thank our sponsors and entertainers for their continued support during these uncertain times.”

The World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held May 28-30, 2021, on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Michael Alexander, Brat Fest music director, said, “We plan to announce our 2021 event headliners in January.”

As always, the 2021 event includes plans for plenty of family-friendly fun including a carnival, fireworks, one of the state's largest volleyball tournaments, mascot races, 5K/10K run, plus many more events and tributes, and of course lots of sizzling Johnsonville brats.

Please visit www.bratfest.com for the latest news about event dates and opportunities to continue to help Brat Fest to support local charities. A complete, updated listing of band performances, events, and food will also be available there.

About the World's Largest Brat Fest

Brat Fest has been held every Memorial Day weekend since 1983 as a fundraiser for local charities and has grown to support over 100 non-profits today. Tom and Margaret Metcalfe held the very first Brat Fest in front of their Madison, Wis., family-owned grocery store, Metcalfe's Market, with a 22” Weber Grill, a table and three chairs. It was a way for them to say "thank you" to their customers. In 2001, Johnsonville came on-board as the Official Brat for the Festival. In 2005, Brat Fest outgrew Metcalfe's parking lot and moved to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center. Over 36 years after its small parking lot start, the still-family-friendly Brat Fest features 100 free musical acts, free parking, free admission, fireworks, a carnival and of course, brats - with more than $2 million donated to local charities since 1983. For a complete list of Brat Fest programming, events, and highlights, visit www.bratfest.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@bratfest/@bratfestoffical).

Produced by Metcalfe's Market

Metcalfe's Market is a fourth-generation, family-owned market with two locations in Madison (Hilldale and West Towne), and one in the Village in Wauwatosa. Proudly operating since 1917, Metcalfe's has been committed to sustainability for over 100 years. From creating a local food miles program featuring over 3,500 local foods to 100 percent green power and composting, Metcalfe's Market is committed to a more sustainable place where we all work, live and play. For more information on Metcalfe's Market, visit www.shopmetcalfes.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@MetcalfesMarket).

Presented by Johnsonville Sausage

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville Sausage is the No. 1 national brand of bratwurst, Italian sausage, smoked-cooked links and fresh breakfast sausage links. Johnsonville employs approximately 1,600 members. Each member takes ownership of product quality to ensure the excellence and "Big Flavor" of Johnsonville Sausage. Founded in 1945 by Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the company remains privately owned today. www.johnsonville.com