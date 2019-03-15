RSVP for Wrapped Book Designs
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Create a multiple signature book using heavy paper, decorative fabric, or colored leather for your wrapped cover. Add a choice of closure techniques and personal embellishments to finish your book. Most supplies included; a complete Supply List provided. No experience necessary. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)
Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 23
Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15
Price: $99 per person
Crafts, Home & Garden