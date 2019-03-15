RSVP for Wrapped Book Designs

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Create a multiple signature book using heavy paper, decorative fabric, or colored leather for your wrapped cover. Add a choice of closure techniques and personal embellishments to finish your book. Most supplies included; a complete Supply List provided. No experience necessary. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 15

Price: $99 per person

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
