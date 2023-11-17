Wreath Making Kit Pickup

media release: Make the holiday wreath of your dreams by spending some time with us and supporting Allen Centennial Garden!

Our 90-minute workshops ($40) and DIY kits ($35) are an excellent value and a fantastic gift or a great way to spend a Saturday morning, afternoon, or time of your choosing with family and close friends. To sign up, visit our Eventbrite.

The in-person workshops will be held in DC Smith Greenhouse (465 Babcock Dr., Madison, WI 53706) with Allen Centennial Garden staff and evergreens from the Garden. We'll provide a variety of evergreen boughs, accent branches, a wire wreath frame, additional wire, and tools to make your creation.

If you choose a virtual, DIY workshop, you’ll begin by picking up your kit from the Garden (620 Babcock Dr., Madison, WI 53706) during a designated time slot. Your kit will include evergreen boughs, accent branches, a wire wreath frame, and additional wire. We recommend having pruning shears and wire cutters handy. You will receive a link to the instructional video on YouTube the day of your pick up. Our video will take you through all the steps. This kit is a fantastic value and is being offered at the same price as last year.

Our current schedule is:

11/17 Friday DIY Kit Pick Up 11:30 to 1:30 & 4:00 to 6:00

12/01 Friday DIY Kit Pick Up 11:30 to 1:30 & 4:00 to 6:00

12/02 Saturday In-person Workshop 10:00 - 11:30 & 1:00 to 2:30

12/08 Friday DIY Kit Pick Up 11:30 to 1:30 & 4:00 to 6:00

12/09 Saturday In-person Workshop 10:00 - 11:30 & 1:00 to 2:30

Once you’ve signed up, get ready to create! Either way, our goal is to help you make a show-stopping holiday wreath to grace your door or decorate your next family gathering. More importantly, we’ll take you through the steps of assembly, provide you with the skills so you could do it yourself again and again, and teach you about some of our favorite plants to collect from like yew, fir, or spruce. Some of which you may already be growing!