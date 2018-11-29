Wreath Workshop

Buy Tickets

D.C. Smith Greenhouse 465 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: 5:30pm-7:00pm, D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive 

Ring in the holiday season with this one of a kind wreath made by you! Create an 18” wreath (finished size 30-36”) using foraged greens and materials from the Garden. Garden staff will provide guidance and tips for creating your most beautiful wreath. Enjoy snacks and drinks at this festive holiday workshop. 

$40 ($32 Members)

Info
D.C. Smith Greenhouse 465 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Fundraisers, Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
