Wreath Workshop

press release: 5:30pm-7:00pm, D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive

Ring in the holiday season with this one of a kind wreath made by you! Create an 18” wreath (finished size 30-36”) using foraged greens and materials from the Garden. Garden staff will provide guidance and tips for creating your most beautiful wreath. Enjoy snacks and drinks at this festive holiday workshop.

$40 ($32 Members)