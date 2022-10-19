The Wrecks, Carr

$25 ($22 adv.).

Following the release of their sophomore album Sonder and their wildly successful Summer headlining tour in support of its release, LA alt-rockers THE WRECKS have now announced the Back and Better Than Ever Tour: Part 2 for this fall. Supported by CARR, the tour kicks off with a performance at Sonoma Harvest Festival in Sonoma, CA on October 9, before concluding on November 19 at Majestic Theater in Ventura, CA. Tickets and VIP upgrades can be found at WeAreTheWrecks.com

On their sophomore album, there’s not only their distinctive witty, frantic genre-bending tracks (“Sonder,” “Don’t Be Scared,” “Unholy,” and “Lone Survivor”) but also their take on mesmerizing alt-rock love/loss ballads (“Where Are You Now?,” “Dystopia,” “Unrequited,” “No Place I’d Rather Be,” “I Love This Part,” and “Where Are You Now” featuring girlhouse). Their live performance has recently been hailed by Minnesota Daily as “a night of electricity, both figuratively and literally,” while Shepherd Express exclaims that “Vulnerability plays an important role in The Wrecks’ work. In both his songs and onstage persona, [vocalist/producer] Nick Ander son pulls every lyric, every note from personal experience. The result is songwriting that is uncomplicated and deeply honest. It is hard not to feel as though Anderson is giving pieces of himself to fans in every performance, especially when he picked up an acoustic guitar and delivered some of his most heart-wrenching songs including 'Normal' and 'Ugly Side' solo, leaving not a dry eye.”

Sonder follows the release of the band’s 2016 debut EP We Are The Wrecks (their first single “Favorite Liar” currently has 42 million+ streams on Spotify), their 2018 Panic Vertigo EP, their 2020 Static EP as well as their 2020 debut LP Infinitely Ordinary (58 million+ streams on Spotify).

The Wrecks begun as vocalist/producer Nick Anderson’s sole endeavor and has since been rounded out by Aaron Kelley (bass), Nick “Schmizz” Schmidt (guitar) and Billy Nally (drums).

The Wrecks continue to rack up the massive fan base that has already given their top five singles on Spotify over 80 million listens. Poised for a wide-open road ahead of them, Nick Anderson and The Wrecks continue to charge into the limelight. Not too shabby for a kid from Wellsville, just two hours south of nowhere.