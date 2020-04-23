Wright Design Series

press release: Art Deco Chicago and the Real International Style Presented by Robert Bruegmann

Robert Bruegmann will argue that Chicago's greatest contribution to the history of global modernism has been obscured by histories that foreground European avant garde designers like the ones at the Bauhaus. In fact, where those designers only talked about changing the world through design, Chicago's companies and designers actually did make life easier and more aesthetically pleasing when they produced an entire series of design icons between the two world wars: buildings by Holabird & Root, tools and appliances from Sears, Bell telephones from Western Electric, bicycles from Schwinn, radios from Radio Flyer, mixmasters and toasters from Sunbeam.