ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release:Architect Spotlight: Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA

“If you start with the primacy of the site, everything else becomes a direct response to that particular place. I think it is important not to compete with the landscape – built or natural – and to acknowledge the place of architecture within the larger context.” -Tom Kundig

Tom Kundig is an owner and design principal of Olson Kundig. Tom has received some of the world’s highest design honors, including a National Design Award in Architecture from the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, an Academy Award in Architecture from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and an election to the National Academy as an Academician in Architecture. Tom has also received the AIA Seattle Medal of Honor as well as a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Washington.

Tom regularly lectures and serves on design juries around the world, and is named in The Wallpaper* 150 as a key individual who has influenced, inspired and improved the way we live, work and travel. Across his diverse body of work in locations around the world, Tom is known for his elemental approach to design where rugged materials are left in raw or natural states to evolve over time with exposure to the elements – and to human touch. From a tiny, elevated cabin in eastern Washington to a 15-story commercial headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, his work draws heavily on context and place, whether urban or rural. Today, Tom’s work can be found on five continents, in locations ranging from Costa Rica and Brazil to New Zealand, China, Mexico, Sweden, Austria and Switzerland.

Following the lecture is a Q&A session.

This free virtual program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.