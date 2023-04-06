Wright Design Series

press release: A Journey in the Organic: An Architect’s Work and Reflections

Presented by Ken Dahlin, PhD, AIA

Ken Dahlin believes that the practice of architecture can enhance research while research can enhance architecture. What began as an intuitive love of natural and organic architecture became a quest to understand its theoretical foundations, encouraging him eventually to apply the rigor of obtaining a PhD in architecture to help define “organic architecture” and apply it in his work. This presentation will showcase examples of Ken’s projects over the years, along with his reflections on organic architecture, some misconceptions in it, and a path forward in the continuation of the organic.

Dahlin is the founder of Genesis Architecture in Racine, Wisconsin specializing in Wright-inspired architecture. He has taught as an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee, and has written and lectured on Wright’s theories.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.