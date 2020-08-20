ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release:The Misunderstood Wright: Modernism and Traditionalism

Presented by Kenneth C. Dahlin, PhD, AIA, NCARB

Thursday, August 20, 1:00 CST

We know Wright was the father of modernism and a modernist — don’t we? After battling Greek Revival and Victorian architecture in his early development of the Prairie Style, Wright very quickly pivoted and criticized the European Modernists such as LeCorbusier and Mies van der Rohe, who had been influenced by his work. What caused this reversal? Was it simply to be attributed to Wright’s ego and need to be at the cutting edge of architectural fashion? Or is there more to it than that? This lecture will explore this issue and the answers will help us better understand the nature of organic architecture. More than that, it will help us understand the modern architecture of our day in light of Wright’s principles.

The program includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.

Registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_mNHOY-V7Q56T_ 1fIxC0tWQ