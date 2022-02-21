ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Rural Studio: The Challenges of Sustainable Rural Living

Presented by Andrew Freear

Andrew Freear is the director of Rural Studio at Auburn University. From Yorkshire, England, Freear has lived in rural Newbern, Alabama since 2000, where he runs a program that questions the conventional education and role of architects. His students have designed and built more than 200 community buildings, homes, and parks in their under-resourced community. He is a teacher, designer, builder, advocate, and liaison between local authorities, partners, and students. Most recently, Freear was a Loeb Fellow at Harvard University, received the President’s Medal from the Architectural League of New York, and was elected into the National Academy of Design.

The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.