ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House

Presented by Kim Bixler

Please join us for this free virtual Wright Design Series Lecture, Tuesday, June 16 1:00-2:00pm CST

Kim Bixler’s family owned Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1908 Edward E. Boynton House in Rochester, New York, from 1977 to 1994. Drawing from her book Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House, Kim recounts the joys and pitfalls of owning and living in a Wright-designed home. Living with the public’s curiosity, playing hide-and-seek, coping with the habitually leaky roof and managing constant renovations make this an unforgettable story.

REGISTER

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information (link and password) about joining the webinar series.