ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Small Spaces, Big Ideas

Presented by Thomas Morbitzer, AIA

Join Morbitzer, partner at AMMOR Architecture LLP, for a discussion on how their firm designs and executes twenty-first century living spaces in New York City apartments.

AMMOR Architecture LLP is a New York City based Architecture and Interior Design firm that specializes in custom residential projects and bespoke office spaces. Key words for their work include sensitive, thoughtful, unique, unexpected, bright, and colorful. While those terms may be common in notable design, what makes AMMOR Architecture’s work exceptional is that much of it is done in the complex context of New York City coops and condominiums. AMMOR Architecture’s designs for decorative objects such as furnishings and rugs have been widely published along with their architecture projects in Dwell+, Interior Design, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times.

Following the lecture is a Q&A session.

This free virtual program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.