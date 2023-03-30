Wright Design Series

press release: Design for You: A Black Architect’s Ongoing Journey

Presented by Walter Wilson, FAIA, Design 4U

Walter Wilson will reflect on his career in architecture and discuss “placemaking” as an objective to make urban spaces more accessible to public activity and human interaction. He opened his architectural practice The Wilson Firm, Ltd in 1985 and was the former principal architect for Milwaukee County.

Wilson is a 2020 recipient of the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin Golden Award, the highest award that organization bestows on its members. He is a 2023 Honorary Alumni of UW Milwaukee and has held numerous adjunct teaching positions there over the years. Wilson was instrumental in establishing the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and served as its president in 2019.

This free program is presented in partnership with WiscoNOMA and American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration); Virtually on Zoom.