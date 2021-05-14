ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: The Power of Place

Presented by Mark Johnson, AIA

Mark Johnson is Principal Architect of Signal, a firm based in Seattle, Washington. His work with cultural institutions, municipalities, and communities has allowed him to develop a keen eye toward architecture and landscape as a system, and true sustainability of place.

In his presentation, Mark will look at the power of place as a design tool with a focus on projects including an environmental education center, weather treatment station, art center and a canyon visitor center.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants.

This program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.