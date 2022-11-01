Wright Design Series

press release: Lake Monona Waterfront - The Design Challenge and What It Took to Get Here

The City of Madison has embarked on a nationwide Design Challenge competition to create a visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan for 1.7 miles of downtown shoreline along Lake Monona that includes Monona Terrace. A panel comprised of people who helped spark interest in this project will discuss the design challenge and what it took to get here.

The panel includes:

Mark Schmitz, Founder and Creative Direct tor of ZEBRADOG Experiential Design Firm

Dave Mollenhoff, Author and Historian

Doug Kozel, Architect and Founding Partner of KEE Architecture

Miles Tryon-Petith, UW-Madison, CEE Water Resources Engineering PhD Candidate

Allen Arntsen, Friends of Nolen Waterfront Board Member and Chair of the City of Madison Ad Hoc Lake Monona Waterfront Committee

From 2014-2018, The Friends of Nolen Waterfront, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the reimagination of the Lake Monona Waterfront, worked with UW-Madison Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Capstone Design students, mentors and instructors to create a vision for a signature park on Lake Monona. Earlier this year, with the financial assistance from Friends of Nolen Waterfront, the City of Madison launched a Design Challenge, in which three nationally-recognized planning firms will each receive $75,000 to create conceptual master plans for the proposed park. The firms will present their plans at a special Madison Parks event series, and a special City of Madison committee will select one finalist who will contract with the City to prepare a detailed master plan for the park.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

Free in-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom