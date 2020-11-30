ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: A Restoration and Sensitive Renovation for a Modest Wright House

Presented by Daniel R. Nichols, AIA

Nichols shares an architect's journey of purchasing, researching, and restoring a little known Frank Lloyd Wright house in a New Jersey suburb.

Daniel R. Nichols is a partner at Ragan Design Group Architects, LLC, a South Jersey based architectural firm focused on commercial, municipal, and multi-family projects.

Nichols’ interest in architecture grew from his discovery of Frank Lloyd Wright at the age of 10 in a 1956 Arizona Highways magazine, eventually leading him to earn a Bachelor of Architecture degree at Carnegie Mellon. He is a member of the Cherry Hill NJ Historical Commission where he has been an advocate for the preservation of notable 20th century buildings, assisting in the effort to find preservation minded buyers for local houses designed by Louis Kahn and Malcolm Wells.

Nichols and his wife, Christine Denario, are the current owners of Wright's 1950 J.A. Sweeton house, which they have been gradually restoring since 2008.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.