Wright Stuff Century Ride

press release: Bombay Bicycle Club’s 2019 Wright Stuff Century will be held on Sunday September 1st as a fundraiser for Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison (FB4K) in partnership with the Capital Brewery Bike Club.

Proceeds will be donated to Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Madison. FB4K Madison is creating a sustainable supply of bicycles for all kids by collecting extra bikes from the community, refurbishing the donated bikes with the help of volunteers and giving them back through a diverse network of community organizations already working with area youth. FB4K Madison gives 1,500+ bikes per year to Madison area kids each spring. They believe it’s possible for any kid who wants a bike have access to a bike they call their very own.

The ride will begin and end at the Capital Brewery in Middleton. Riders may choose between road routes of 30, 60 and 100 miles. The century route will pass by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin in Spring Green and many beautiful hills in between. A 20 mile bike path route will also be available for cyclists who want to enjoy a casual ride.

This is an unsupported ride (i.e. riders will be on their own to purchase food and water from area stores during the ride).

Online registration for $30 expires after August 31. All event day ride registrations will be $35, riders must sign a ride waiver when registering at the check-in area. Cue sheets and beverage tickets will be distributed at check-in.

Prior to the ride, FB4K will be serving pre-ride snacks and beverages. After the ride, cold beverages and food will be available for purchase in the bier garten. Come celebrate the close of summer during Labor Day Weekend by participating in a great ride for a great cause!

This is not a private event, the bier garten will be open to the public.

Draft 2019 routes: https://ridewithgps.com/events/60653-wright-stuff-century

Final Route Info: shared closer to the event

Rider Check-In REQUIRED prior to start!

RIDE START TIMES:

7:00 am ~ 100 miles

8:00 am ~ 60 miles

10:00 am ~ 30 miles

12:00pm (Noon) ~ Bier Garten opens! Food and drink available for purchase.

PARKING: Additional off-street parking is available at the Intelix LLC parking lot (8001 Terrace Ave). Take the path to walk/ride under the Beltline over to Capital for check-in and start.

Questions? email: info@bombaybicycle.org