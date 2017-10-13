press release: Friday, October 13, 2017, 5:30 to 10:30 pm, The Meeting House, 900 University Bay Drive

In celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday, the First Unitarian Society will host “Wright” the Roof Gala. It will be an evening celebrating FLLW’s birthday and raising funds to repair and restore his iconic Meeting House, one of only 17 buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright recognized by the American Institute of Architects as important examples of his contribution to American culture. John O. “Jack” Holzhueter, eminent historian will be the Keynote Speaker; Bob Lindmeier, of WKOW, will be the emcee. The evening will include live entertainment, dinner, cash bar and a live auction. Black tie optional. Tickets are $150 per person; sponsorship levels are available.