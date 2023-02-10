Wristwatch, Tetnis, Sinking Suns

× Expand courtesy Wristwatch Wristwatch

media release: FRI. 2/10, 10pm NO COAST PRESENTS!

WRISTWATCH: Punk rock from the No Coast. New LP coming in Summer! First show of 2023!

TETNIS:Ohio's secret weapon!

Incredible punk rock ala Jay Reatard with plenty of that Ohio secret sauce (GBV).

SINKING SUNS: Madison's premiere noise rock outfit. Timeless sounding AmRep rock done right. For fans of The Jesus Lizard, all things Touch and Go, and dissonant punk rock.

10 PM

$5 suggested donation (c’mon, it’s like one beer! One beer for 3 bands!!!!!)