Write and Publish a Book? Yes You Can!

media release: Do you have a manuscript in you? Maybe it's started, completed…or just a whisper of a dream. Curious about whether you could self-publish? Hear from two local authors: Christopher Morris (memoir) and Ann Sensenbrenner (fiction) who have recently done just that! With realistic encouragement, insider tips, and practical guidance, join Chris and Ann for an engaging hour that will leave you inspired and ready to make your dream come true this year.

This event is free, but space is limited! Grab your tickets now for the event in the Brick House Studio, located on the second floor of Kismet Books.