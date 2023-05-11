media release: Members of the community and visitors alike are invited to “Write on the River” and take part in other poetry- and writing-themed events in May, in honor of famed objectivist poet Lorine Niedecker’s 120th birthday.

The Hoard Historical Museum, Dwight Foster Public Library, Friends of Lorine Niedecker organization, Café Carpe, and Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s tourism department have all worked together to create a multi-day event from May 11-13, 2023.

Fort tourism manager Holly Tierney shares, “There will be something for everyone who is interested in poetry and writing. Whether a person wants to write solo, meet other writers, or just enjoy hearing poems and learning about others’ creative processes, this promises to be a creative, inspiring event.”

The Write on the River portion of the event spans May 11-13. This is a self-guided event, encouraging people to settle in with lawn chairs or blankets on the banks of the Rock River in Fort Atkinson, and write the poetry, novel, or memoir they’ve been dreaming of writing but haven’t had time. Get “caught writing” from May 11-13 and you may receive a Write on the River sticker, decal, or t-shirt!

Throughout this event, folks are encouraged to take selfies using Niedecker’s poetry murals as backdrops and tag them using the #fortpoetry and #fortselfie.

There are also opportunities for writers to network with and meet other writers. On Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11, from 7:00-8:00 pm County Inn and Suites (1650 Doris Dr, Fort Atkinson) will have a staffed bar and be ready to host visiting and local writers and poetry enthusiasts.

On Saturday, May 13, street poet Paul Wiegel will be at the Fort Farmers Market with his typewriter ready, creating poetry based on market goers' requests. Donations accepted as payment. Also happening at the farmer's market: authors will be selling their books alongside produce and craft vendors and kids will be creating sidewalk chalk poems.

Related Events Taking Place Around Town on May 13:

Happening at the Hoard Historical Museum:

9:30 am: Pedaling and Poems guided bicycle tour with Museum Director Merrilee Lee, taking riders past places that were relevant to poet Lorine Niedecker: https://www.facebook.com/events/892135768511227

2:00 pm: Poetry reading and talk by Lauren Carlson, recipient of the Friends of Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Lauren will be speaking about her experience as the first FOLN Fellow, her influence by Lorine Niedecker and her relationship to her own poetry. This presentation will be for those interested in poetry, their own or others, Lorine Niedecker and what it means to be a poet. (2:00 at the museum) Free.

Additional activities between 10:00-4:00: A “Women Authors from Fort Atkinson” exhibit; Our own poetry wall (think magnetic poetry but not on a fridge); Museum-wide Lorine scavenger hunt; Poetry from our 4th graders on display. We have a cooperative unit with the School District in which students write poetry in Lorine’s style while learning about her life. That poetry will be on display through the summer.; If the weather cooperates, we will also have chalk poetry on our sidewalks.

Related events happening at the Dwight Foster Public Library:

Visit the Dwight Foster Public Library at 11:00 to hear poetry and thoughts on the creative process from current Wisconsin Poet Laureate and Fort Atkinson resident, Nicholas Gulig. Free. No registration necessary; drop in.

Related events happening at Café Carpe:

In the evening, visit Cafe Carpe from 6:00 to 7:00 pm for a free poetry reading. Folks who participated in Write on the River are encouraged to share their writing or any poem they enjoy at this event. No pressure, of course! All are welcome to just stop in and enjoy the show if they aren't interested in taking part. There will be a sign-up sheet at the Carpe at 5:00 before the reading. The Carpe will be open for dinner; if possible, please call for reservations. 920-563-9391.

The second event takes places from 8:00 to 9:00 pm: Michael Hecht will read excerpts from literature, and Bill Camplin will perform a song between each excerpt. Readings will be from Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee , as well as The Great Gatsby, Winnie the Pooh, and poetry by Whitman and 2-3 other poets.

Learn more or purchase tickets ($12) at: https://cafecarpe.com/event/michael-hecht-bill-camplin/

For more details about related events happening in Fort Atkinson from May 11-13, visit:

https://explorefortatkinson.com/write-on-the-river