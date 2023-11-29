press release: Beth Kille, award-winning songwriter, will discuss the art and craft of songwriting at the Writer’s Life Lecture Series event held Wednesday, November 29, at 3 p.m. in Room A2031 of Madison College’s Truax campus.

Kille, a Madison-based performer, is known for her dynamic and soulful performances, as well as her skills as a singer-songwriter. She has a strong presence in the local and regional music scene, and has released 18 albums since 2000. Founder of the Beth Kille Band, she is also a member of the music groups Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets and Kerosene Kites.

Kille is also the author of a soon-to-be-released book on songwriting. “Embrace Your Authentic Songwriter: How & Why to Play Your Own Tune” discusses all aspects of songwriting, from music theory and song structures to inspiration and discovering one’s own song lyrics.

L. David Hansen, journalism instructor, and Lauren Taillon, journalism student, will co-host the event.

The event, which will last one hour, is open to the public. There is no charge for attending.