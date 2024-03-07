Watchdogs: The Role of Political Commentary in Our Democracy

Madison College-Truax, Studio Theatre 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: John Nichols, national correspondent of The Nation and associate editor of The Capital Times, will speak on, "Watchdogs: The Role of Political Commentary in Our Democracy," as part of Madison College Writer's Life Lecture Series.

The event is 3-4 p.m. on March 7, 2024, in Room A2025 at Madison College's Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. This free event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited.

Nichols is a prominent figure in political journalism, known for his insightful commentary and in-depth analysis of American politics. He has covered a wide range of political issues, from grassroots movements to presidential campaigns, with a keen focus on social justice and progressive values. He is the author and co-author of several acclaimed books, including “The Death and Life of American Journalism: The Media Revolution that Will Begin the World Again,” which is being studied this semester in the Madison College’s Media and Democracy class.

For more information about the Writer's Life Lecture Series contact Natasha Kassulke, moderator for the session, Phone: (608) 219-8042 Email: nkassulke@madisoncollege.edu

