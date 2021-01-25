ONLINE: Writing Detective Fiction

media release: January 25, 2021 to March 1, 2021, 7:00 to 8:30 PM

Detective fiction paved the way for the short story form in the mid-nineteenth century and it endures in popularity to this day.

In this class, we will read contemporary examples of detective fiction by diverse authors. We will supplement these readings with brief lectures for the first three weeks.

Starting in the fourth week, we will start our online workshops. Depending on enrollment, we may have two or three students workshopped per class session.

Course materials will be provided at no cost.

Open to all experience-levels and backgrounds. Use best judgment to determine age-appropriateness.