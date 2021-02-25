RSVP for Writing Your "Marshland Elegy"

media release: Tuesdays, March 2 and 9, 6:30–8 p.m. Registration required by February 25.

An elegy acknowledges sorrow and loss. Aldo Leopold eloquently used the elegiac device in the essay “Marshland Elegy.” In this two-class session, we will interpret Leopold’s elegy through the contemporary lens of unprecedented loss of species and ecological diversity. The first class will cover topics and in the second we will share short written pieces. Session is two classes, March 2 and 9. Instructor: Troy Hess. Fee: $15 for session. Space is limited.

Register online»