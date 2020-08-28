ONLINE: WTF: What’s the Future

media release: As COVID-19 has shuttered in person events and experiences, local Madison/Milwaukee events platform UnderBelly (https://www. exploreunderbelly.io/) has teamed up with local creators to bring a virtual choose you own adventure experience, “WTF: What’s the Future”. WTF will take place virtually August 28-30, 2020 featuring local art, music, and more.

This immersive art experience is intended to reimagine what a digital festival can be. Attendees should be ready to discover hidden easter eggs and navigate between worlds as they explore and find hidden Q&As, performances, and more. An entry ticket provides updates as the event approaches. Two ticket options are available: physical tickets are $15 and attendees will be mailed a surprise art goodie bag that coincides with the event, and a digital ticket pay-what-you-can which only provides an access code.

WTF: A choose-your-own-adventure experience is a collaborative project created by UnderBelly’s Olivia Wisden and local DJ/events producer Sarah Akawa (aka Saint Saunter.) The world will feature music from Madison based musicians Maggie Cousin and Dudley Noon. Local illustrators Araceli Zuniga, TL Luke, and UnderBelly designer Liz Wisden provide sweeping imaginative visuals providing the landscape for your adventure and Madison based producer DJ Umi (Jordan Ellerman, Yugen Records) wraps the project together with creative coding and development.

Tickets here.