ONLINE: Wurk

× Expand Derek Yurkiewicz/DeWook Photography Wurk

Streaming to Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lucidstreamslive and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive

media release: Wurk is a 6-piece funk-fusion group that formed in Madison, WI in 2016. Inspired by Snarky Puppy, Umphrey’s McGee, Herbie Hancock, and many others; their innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers offer an impressive multi-genre exploration of funk, jazz fusion, prog rock, reggae, and more.

wurktheband.com

All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

Venmo: https://venmo.com/lucidstreamslive

PayPal: https://paypal.com/paypalme/lucidstreamslive

Cash App: https://cash.app/$LucidStreamsLive