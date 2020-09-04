Wurk, Earth to Clark

× Expand Kyle Hilker - Shatter Imagery Wurk (left to right): Daniel Haschke, Frank Laufenberg, Miles Morkri, Ryley Buchanan, Max Morkri, Carl Hipenbecker, Casey Seymour.

press release: Only 100 car passes available (limit 4 people per car) *Not all spots are perfectly flat. Each parking spot includes an extra 20’ parking spot for tailgating. No camping - Check in via license plate - 21 & over only. We kindly ask that you wear a mask in all common areas. Bring your own beverages - No beer sales - Use a designated driver. No hanging out in other parking spots, there is plenty of open space at the farm. No fires - Small gas grills only. Absolutely No Dogs.

This concert series is a trial run to see if live music can be safe again. It‘s our goal to be the safest music venue out there. Let’s lead by example Those not respecting social distancing rules will be asked to leave In the event of any cancellation tickets will be refunded.