press release: Wurzel-Flummery, a comedy by A. A. Milne

Wednesday June 9, 8-9:30 PM, Lodgic Everyday Community Event Hall, 2801 Marshall Ct., Madison, WI 53705

“Would you like to make fifty thousand this afternoon?”

And we’re back! Falconbridge Players presents a what’s-in-a-name comedy by the creator of Winnie the Pooh. Cash in by selling out, or stand on tradition?

Performance at Lodgic Everyday Community’s Event Hall, 2801 Marshall Ct. in Madison on Wednesday June 9 at 8 PM. This one-act play event is free and open to the public. Watch, discuss, or come to read a role. To reach the Event Hall, ask the Everyday Kitchen host for directions, and feel free to bring any Kitchen purchases with you to the event.

Lodgic asks that all visitors wear a mask upon entrance and while in-transit. Those with COVID-19 vaccinations may remove them in the Event Hall.

PERFORMERS: To perform in this presentation, please write contact@falconbridgeplayers. org to register, then arrive at the Lodgic Event Hall by 6:15 PM on Wednesday June 9 for a rehearsal.