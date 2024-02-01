WVCC Financial Summit

media release: Join us for an exciting in-person event: The 2024 Financial Summit for Business, held at the Sheraton Madison Hotel (706 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53713).

This summit is a must-attend for professionals who have questions related to the financial industry that will assist their business. Gain valuable insights from industry experts, network with like-minded individuals, and discover innovative strategies to boost your business.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to expand your knowledge and take your financial ventures to new heights!

Mark your calendars and secure your spot today!

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Les Hollingsworth UW-Platteville ~ Economic Status in WI

Panel 1: Securing Financial Capital for Small Business

Panel 2: Property Financial for Housing and Office Spaces

Panel 3 : Group and Individual Retirement Plans