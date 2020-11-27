ONLINE: WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair, and join us for a Movie Night and Virtual Discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. While we can’t all be together, we can share discussion on major motion pictures that deal with the hardships, humor, and horrors of combat. For this virtual discussion, we will look at the 2019 film 1917, starring George MacKay, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dean-Charles Chapman. In a desperate race to deliver a message that could save thousands of troops during World War I, two British soldiers must brave danger and cross into enemy territory. This event may not be suitable for younger audiences as this film contains graphic war violence, language, and is of a mature subject matter.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services, while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On November 27, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making.

After you register, we will email you the discussion questions. This event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation