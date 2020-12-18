ONLINE: WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair. This month we’re discussing the 2005 film, Joyeux Noel. This holiday favorite recounts the extraordinary events of Christmas Day, 1914, when the guns fell silent and two armies met in no-man’s land to share gifts, sing songs, and take time to recognize brotherhood during Christmas.

Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services, while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you. On December 18th, at 7:00 pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and moviemaking.

After you register, we will email you the discussion questions and instructions to join virtual discussion via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public and is presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

Please Note: This event may not be suitable for younger audiences as this film contains some graphic war violence, brief nudity, and is of a mature subject matter.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation