WWBIC Virtual Luncheon

press release: Through the ups and downs and twists and turns of 2020 WWBIC’s work at the frontline of economic development has a greater sense of urgency.

Our mission to support entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Wisconsin who are serving our community, supporting themselves, their families and employees via their own business remains constant. We do hope this year you will join us at the frontline with support for our 2020 WWBIC Luncheon as we work in different ways to foster hope and opportunity and reduce inequity in our business community.

Luncheon Program | 12:00 - 1:00 pm with speakers including Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain's Farm and Fleet; Gwen Jimmiere, Naturalicious; Noel Poyo, National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders; Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments.

Open House Small Biz Market | 1:00 – 3:00 pm

In going virtual this year we are able to support more clients than ever before, registration will include an event mailing with luncheon giftcards to WWBIC supported restaurant clients and a custom curated event box. Please register by November 13, 2020 to be included in the event mailing. Sponsorship begins at $500 | Individual Tickets $75