WWE Live
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
×
WWE stars Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair.
press release: WWE Returns to Madison in 2018! See your Favorite Smackdown WWE Superstars including:
WWE Champion - AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship
SmackDown Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Champion
Plus:
Randy Orton
Smackdown Tag Team Champions – The New Day
United States Champion – Shinsuke Nakamura
Carmella
And Many More!
*card is subject to change*
Info
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Spectator Sports