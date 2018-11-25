WWE Live

press release: WWE Returns to Madison in 2018! See your Favorite Smackdown WWE Superstars including:

WWE Champion - AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Champion

Plus:

Randy Orton

Smackdown Tag Team Champions – The New Day

United States Champion – Shinsuke Nakamura

Carmella

And Many More!

*card is subject to change*

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
608-267-3995
Google Calendar - WWE Live - 2018-11-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WWE Live - 2018-11-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WWE Live - 2018-11-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - WWE Live - 2018-11-25 17:00:00