ONLINE: WYSO Development Neighborhood Meeting

media release: Please join us for a virtual presentation of the proposed plans for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO)’s new music facility to be located at 1128 East Washington Ave. (former Avenue Bar site). This redevelopment project will include rehearsal and studio spaces, offices, practice rooms, and spaces for community gathering. Its proximity to downtown will enhance and take advantage of amenities such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other nearby arts programming facilities: Madison Youth Arts Center, The Sylvee, Art and Lit Lab, and Breese Stevens Field.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 6:30-8:00PM

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82369778102?pwd= dVpBdkxXOExjazZUdVBnNVJEbW96Zz 09

Meeting ID: 823 6977 8102 Passcode: 004470 Phone: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Looking forward to meeting with you all,

The WYSO Development Team:

Strang, Inc.

Saiki Design

Findorff

Urban Assets, LLC

Huffman Facility Development, Inc.