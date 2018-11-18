WYSO Music Makers
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: The first WYSO Music Makers concert of the season features music students ages 8 to 18 performing various works on violin, guitar, and piano. The concert is free and open to the public.. The WYSO Music Makers program provides private music lessons, performance opportunities, and musical instruments to all interested children regardless of their family background or resources.
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
