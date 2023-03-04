Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) kicks off its Diane Ballweg Winterfest Concert Series this weekend with two notable guest artists.

Soprano Yanzel Rivera and flutist Sonora Slocum will take the stage at the McFarland Performing Arts Center, March 4 and 5. All five of WYSO’s orchestras are featured in these concerts, as well as the Percussion Ensemble, Harp Ensemble, and Brass Choirs.

Professional opera singer Yanzel Rivera performs Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, by Heitor Villa-Lobos, with the Philharmonia Orchestra on March 4 at 7:00 pm. Ms. Yanzel has brought to life more than 20 opera roles and, as a concert soloist, has performed in summer music festivals across the globe.

Renowned flutist Sonora Slocum performs Carl Reinecke’s Flute Concerto with the Youth Orchestra on March 5 at 2:00 pm. Principal flute and regular soloist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Ms. Slocum has performed with orchestras around the country, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra. She is recognized for her “pure, sparkling sound” (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel).

“Connecting and collaborating with distinguished artists energizes students and inspires creativity. Rehearsing and performing with Ms. Slocum and Ms. Rivera is a remarkable learning opportunity for the kids,” says Kyle Knox, WYSO Music Director.

Concerts are open to the public with tickets available in advance online at wysomusic.org, or at the door 30 minutes before each concert. Admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for youth.

“Expect wonderful performances from all our WYSO orchestras. Our ensembles have been playing together for months and this is when we start to hear them at their full potential,” notes Knox.

Here is the schedule for the Diane Ballweg Winterfest Concert Series at the McFarland Performing Arts Center:

Saturday, March 4

1:00 pm Harp Ensemble, Opus One Orchestra & Sinfonietta Orchestra

4:00 pm Percussion Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

7:00 pm Philharmonia Orchestra & Concert Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra Brass Choir

Sunday, March 5

2:00 pm Youth Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra & Youth Orchestra Brass Choir

The WYSO Winterfest Concert series is primarily funded by the Diane Ballweg endowment. Additional funding for all concerts is provided by the Casey Fund for WYSO Performances, Coe and Paul Williams Fund for Young Musicians, Eric D. Batterman Memorial Fund, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, W. Jerome Frautschi, Madison Community Foundation, Marriott Daughters Foundation, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, and is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

More than 5,000 young musicians from communities throughout southern Wisconsin have participated in WYSO during its 50+ years of existence. Under the artistic direction of Kyle Knox, WYSO includes three full orchestras, two string orchestras, a chamber music program, a harp program, a percussion ensemble, a brass choir program and the WYSO Music Makers program.