media release: Verona Area High School Theatre and Music Department’s present XANADU, a 2008 Tony Award® nominee for Best Musical. Please join us for the very first show at the New Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona WI. "A Fantasy, A Musical, A Place Where Dreams Come True" was the tagline for the "Xanadu" film that starred Olivia Newton-John as Kira, Gene Kelly as Danny McGuire and Michael Beck as Sonny Malone. Although the disco-era film flopped spectacularly, its soundtrack recording went double-platinum and the Broadway Musical was a hit!

Verona Area High School’s Xanadu is directed/choreographed by Brian Cowing with music direction by Heather Thorpe. You will be taken back to 1980 California. This hilarious roller skating musical adventure, follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira (Bella Becker), who descends from the heavens to inspire the greatest of artistic achievements – the first roller disco! Along the way she falls in forbidden love with a mortal, bumps into an old acquaintance and chaos abounds when her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

XANADU is 90 minutes of family fun and inspiration to follow your dreams despite the limitations. Reserve your seats today online @ vahs.vbotickets.com Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 7-9 at 7:00pm; with a matinee on Saturday the 9 at 2:00pm. Masks are required.

Adult = $15; Student and Senior = $12,