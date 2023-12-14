Xasual X-mas Xaroke

media release: Love holiday songs, but have always been too afraid to sing them in public (because everyone is uptight and critical)? Fear NO MORE! Xasual Xmas Xaraoke's where you can let your fears be drowned by cheers!

Come sing along (to what's available on the internet)! The expectations, standards, and self respect is LOW...so you're bound to impress!

Malt House will be collecting donations for River Alliance of Wisconsin fighting to keep Wisconsin's waterways clean. No water = no beer!