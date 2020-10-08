Xiaoyue Pu

media release: “The project Floating is born out of a solo bike ride by Pu during COVID-19 pandemic. After a long-term isolation in the social vacuum, long-pressed and unexpressed emotions become a platform for reexamination to take place -- of human existence, its relation with nature and the connection between our mentality and physicality. To Pu, the process happens intensely as well as organically when a certain degree of detachment from human society appears. It forces individuals’ consciousness into a semi-spontaneous state that resembles self-drowning, which Pu recognizes as Floating.

While floating, we eagerly and desperately cast our gaze to nature for protection, refuge and union as if we are their vulnerable and humble children. However, in this gaze, there is also arrogance and rejection -- that we believe humans are comparable to nature and we could live independently from it. It is in such conflict, such inconsistency, the tragic and poignant nature rooted in humanity has been awakened and reminded, which inevitably leads to the further division between us and nature.”

Floating will be on display in the Main Gallery from October 5 - November 20.

Social distancing measures will be enforced in our galleries and masks are required.

